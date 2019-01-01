ñol

Rockwool
(OTCPK:RKWBF)
284.92
00
At close: May 27
270.9012
-14.0188[-4.92%]
After Hours: 8:51AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low192.37 - 531.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 21.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0K
Mkt Cap6.1B
P/E13.07
50d Avg. Price292.56
Div / Yield5.12/2.66%
Payout Ratio34.05
EPS2.9
Total Float-

Rockwool (OTC:RKWBF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rockwool reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$924M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Rockwool using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Rockwool Questions & Answers

Q
When is Rockwool (OTCPK:RKWBF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Rockwool

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rockwool (OTCPK:RKWBF)?
A

There are no earnings for Rockwool

Q
What were Rockwool’s (OTCPK:RKWBF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Rockwool

