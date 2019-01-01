Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$962K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$962K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Rockley Photonics Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.
Rockley Photonics Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) reporting earnings?
Rockley Photonics Hldgs (RKLY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.90, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Rockley Photonics Hldgs’s (NYSE:RKLY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.