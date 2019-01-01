ñol

Rockley Photonics Hldgs
(NYSE:RKLY)
3.03
-0.15[-4.72%]
At close: Jun 3
2.88
-0.1500[-4.95%]
After Hours: 8:24AM EDT
Day High/Low3 - 3.25
52 Week High/Low2.12 - 16.56
Open / Close3.07 / 3.04
Float / Outstanding108.3M / 129M
Vol / Avg.613.8K / 825.9K
Mkt Cap390.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.43
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.33
Total Float108.3M

Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rockley Photonics Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.280

Quarterly Revenue

$962K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$962K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Rockley Photonics Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Rockley Photonics Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) reporting earnings?
A

Rockley Photonics Hldgs (RKLY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.90, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Rockley Photonics Hldgs’s (NYSE:RKLY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

