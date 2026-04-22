BHP Turns To Africa, As Hormuz Threatens Copper Surplus Thesis

Goldman Sachs is sticking with its $12,650-per-metric-ton price target for copper in 2026. According to Reuters, the bank sees a 490,000-ton market surplus.

However, the forecast rests on a fragile premise – that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a global commodity chokepoint, will return to normal soon.

Copper’s issue isn’t oil; it is a shortage of sulfuric acid – the essential compound for solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW). Around 40% of global sulfur exports go through the Strait, which has been effectively closed since the war with Iran started.

Furthermore, China’s decision to ban sulfuric acid exports, effective May 1, 2026, has severed a primary supply line for miners in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Investor Takeaway

A Tale of Two Mining Hubs

The sulfuric acid crunch affects around 17% of the global copper supply that relies on leaching rather than smelting. Goldman Sachs sees two major markets where production now races against dwindling input.

However, conflicts affect both sides of the economic curve. In an “adverse scenario,” Goldman sees weakening global growth draining about 140,000 tons of demand – effectively masking the supply shock.

The Integrated Exception

While peers scramble for reagents, BHP is leaning into the surplus. The world’s largest miner expects full-year copper output to hit the upper half of its 1.9-million to 2-million-ton guidance.

However, BHP’s vast size makes it difficult to find avenues for meaningful growth. After nearly a decade of avoiding the continent, BHP is re-engaging with Africa through a 2015 South32 spin-off and a failed bid for Anglo American.

The company is currently launching exploration workshops across Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, and Angola. “Many of the remaining large deposits are either deeply buried or hidden beneath geological cover,” Campbell McCuaig, Head of Global Generative Exploration, said, according to Reuters. He clarified that the company uses advanced geological methods and large data analysis to detect those resources.

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