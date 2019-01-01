QQQ
Ryman Healthcare develops, owns, and operates retirement villages and aged care facilities in New Zealand and Australia. Most Ryman villages offer a combination of independent and serviced units, alongside hospital, dementia, and rest-home care. Income is predominantly earned from aged care fees, retirement unit management fees, development margins on new units, and capital gains generated when residents vacate and Ryman resells existing units.

Ryman Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ryman Healthcare (RHCGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ryman Healthcare (OTCPK: RHCGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ryman Healthcare's (RHCGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ryman Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Ryman Healthcare (RHCGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ryman Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Ryman Healthcare (RHCGF)?

A

The stock price for Ryman Healthcare (OTCPK: RHCGF) is $6.22461 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:25:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ryman Healthcare (RHCGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ryman Healthcare.

Q

When is Ryman Healthcare (OTCPK:RHCGF) reporting earnings?

A

Ryman Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ryman Healthcare (RHCGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ryman Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Ryman Healthcare (RHCGF) operate in?

A

Ryman Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.