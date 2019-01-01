Resgreen Group International Inc is a holding company. The company acquires and develops components for material handling logistics and certain Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) and mobile technologies. Its products are Pull Buddy 1, which is an Autonomous Mobile Robot that can move loads up to 2,000 pounds at 200 feet per minute; and Wanda SD, which is a disinfecting robot that can protect public spaces from dangerous germs and viruses.