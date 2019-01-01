QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Mar 18, 2021, 2:05PM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Resgreen Group International Inc is a holding company. The company acquires and develops components for material handling logistics and certain Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) and mobile technologies. Its products are Pull Buddy 1, which is an Autonomous Mobile Robot that can move loads up to 2,000 pounds at 200 feet per minute; and Wanda SD, which is a disinfecting robot that can protect public spaces from dangerous germs and viruses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Resgreen Gr Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Resgreen Gr Intl (RGGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Resgreen Gr Intl (OTCPK: RGGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Resgreen Gr Intl's (RGGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Resgreen Gr Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Resgreen Gr Intl (RGGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Resgreen Gr Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Resgreen Gr Intl (RGGI)?

A

The stock price for Resgreen Gr Intl (OTCPK: RGGI) is $0.0184 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:18:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Resgreen Gr Intl (RGGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Resgreen Gr Intl.

Q

When is Resgreen Gr Intl (OTCPK:RGGI) reporting earnings?

A

Resgreen Gr Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Resgreen Gr Intl (RGGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Resgreen Gr Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Resgreen Gr Intl (RGGI) operate in?

A

Resgreen Gr Intl is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.