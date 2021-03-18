 Skip to main content

Resgreen Group Acquires SLAM Technology From Accerion
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 2:05pm   Comments
  • Mobile robot company Resgreen Group International Inc (OTC: RGGIannounced the acquisition of SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) technology from the Netherlands-based company, Accerion, to ensemble the company’s Atlas mobile robot.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Atlas was developed to meet the industrial sector’s needs. One model can tow up to 5,000 pounds. A second model can tow up to 2,500 pounds. Atlas is operated using 5G communications.
  • Triton was a small interface containing the SLAM navigation technology, greatly enhancing Atlas’s functionality while maintaining consumer cost-effectiveness. Triton offered high-precision positioning data to the mobile vehicle.
  • Wolter Group had commissioned Resgreen to provide two Atlas vehicles to be integrated into mid-2021. The two vehicles would be equipped with advanced Triton units.
  • Price action: RGGI shares traded higher by 4.26% at $0.099 on the last check Thursday.

