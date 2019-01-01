ñol

Reflex Adv Mat
(OTCQB:RFLXF)
$0.28
At close: Nov 2
Reflex Advanced Materials Corp Stock (OTC:RFLXF), Quotes and News Summary

There is no Press for this Ticker
Freedom Battery Metals Inc is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in Canada. The company is working to advance its ZigZag Lake Lithium Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario, Canada.
Q

How do I buy Reflex Adv Mat (RFLXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reflex Adv Mat (OTCQB: RFLXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reflex Adv Mat's (RFLXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reflex Adv Mat.

Q

What is the target price for Reflex Adv Mat (RFLXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reflex Adv Mat

Q

Current Stock Price for Reflex Adv Mat (RFLXF)?

A

The stock price for Reflex Adv Mat (OTCQB: RFLXF) is $0.28 last updated November 2, 2022, 4:20 PM UTC.

Q

Does Reflex Adv Mat (RFLXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reflex Adv Mat.

Q

When is Reflex Adv Mat (OTCQB:RFLXF) reporting earnings?

A

Reflex Adv Mat does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reflex Adv Mat (RFLXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reflex Adv Mat.

Q

What sector and industry does Reflex Adv Mat (RFLXF) operate in?

A

Reflex Adv Mat is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.