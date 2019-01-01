ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Reflex Adv Mat
(OTCQB:RFLXF)
$0.28
At close: Nov 2
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.250 - 0.310Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 28.415M
Vol / Avg.0 / 5.000KMkt Cap7.956MP/E-50d Avg. Price0.270
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp Stock (OTC:RFLXF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Reflex Adv Mat

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Reflex Adv Mat (RFLXF)?

A

There is no price target for Reflex Adv Mat

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Reflex Adv Mat (RFLXF)?

A

There is no analyst for Reflex Adv Mat

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Reflex Adv Mat (RFLXF)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Reflex Adv Mat

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Reflex Adv Mat (RFLXF) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Reflex Adv Mat

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.