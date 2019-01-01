Remy Cointreau (OTC:REMYY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Remy Cointreau
Remy Cointreau Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Remy Cointreau (OTCPK: REMYY) was reported by Jefferies on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting REMYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Remy Cointreau (OTCPK: REMYY) was provided by Jefferies, and Remy Cointreau upgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Remy Cointreau, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Remy Cointreau was filed on July 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Remy Cointreau (REMYY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Remy Cointreau (REMYY) is trading at is $19.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.