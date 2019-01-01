Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Investment Policy

The Fund will invest in REITs and MBS that, in the determination of Armada ETF Advisors LLC (the Sub-Adviser), the Funds sub-adviser, have similar qualitative characteristics to the aggregate real estate portfolio holdings of a select group of public, non-traded REITs. Non-traded REITs are real estate funds whose shares do not trade on stock exchanges. Rather, they generally can be sold only to accredited and institutional investors.