Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ: REAI) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open
|$21.26
|High
|$21.26
|52 Wk High
|21.42
|AUM
|3.64M
|Dividend
|$0.21
|Ex-Div Date
|Apr 25, 2024
|Volume
|124
|Market Cap
|$20.62B
|Mgmt Fee
|0.59%
|P/E Ratio
|25.45
|Prev. Close
|$20.78
|Low
|$21.26
|52 Wk Low
|18.39
|Shares Out
|175.00K
|Yield
|0.98%
|Div. Freq
|U
|Avg. Volume Daily
|161.00
|Beta
|1.22
|Avg. Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|P/B Ratio
|1.42
You can purchase shares of Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) through any online brokerage.
|Sector
|Real Estate
|Category
|High Performer-High Growth
|Investment Style
|Large Cap Blend
|Fund Inception
|Jun 12, 2023
|Managers
Charles A. Ragauss
Michael Venuto
Alfred C. Otero
|Definition
|A Equity Fund portfolio full of stocks with both strong financial performance and superior growth potential
|Symbol
|Name
|Share %
|PDM
|Piedmont Office Realty...
|3.24%
|PEAK
|Healthpeak Properties ...
|3.23%
|FRT
|Federal Realty Invs Tr...
|3.23%
|ESS
|Essex Property Trust I...
|3.16%
|O
|Realty Income Corp.
|3.13%
|CUZ
|Cousins Properties Inc
|3.11%
|AAT
|American Assets Trust ...
|3.10%
|BXP
|Boston Properties Inc
|3.09%
|KIM
|Kimco Realty Corp.
|3.02%
|WPC
|W.P Carey Inc.
|3.02%