Intelligent Real Estate ETF

REAINASDAQ
$21.26
0.482.31%
At Close: -
15 minutes delayed

Sector
Real Estate
Region
US
AUM
3.64M
Fund Score

Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ: REAI) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$21.26
High$21.26
52 Wk High21.42
AUM3.64M
Dividend$0.21
Ex-Div DateApr 25, 2024
Volume124
Market Cap$20.62B
Mgmt Fee0.59%
P/E Ratio25.45
Prev. Close$20.78
Low$21.26
52 Wk Low18.39
Shares Out175.00K
Yield0.98%
Div. FreqU
Avg. Volume Daily161.00
Beta1.22
Avg. Expense Ratio0.59%
P/B Ratio1.42

Recent News

No news found

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intelligent Real Estate ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intelligent Real Estate ETF.

Q

What is the forecast for Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intelligent Real Estate ETF to provide a consensus price target.

Q

Current stock price for Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI)?

A

The stock price for Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ: REAI) is $ last updated December 31, 1969 at 7:00 PM EST.

Q

Does Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intelligent Real Estate ETF.

Q

When is Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) reporting earnings?

A

Intelligent Real Estate ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intelligent Real Estate ETF.

ETF Details
SectorReal Estate
CategoryHigh Performer-High Growth
Investment StyleLarge Cap Blend
Fund InceptionJun 12, 2023
Managers
Charles A. Ragauss
Michael Venuto
Alfred C. Otero
DefinitionA Equity Fund portfolio full of stocks with both strong financial performance and superior growth potential
Investment Policy
The Fund will invest in REITs and MBS that, in the determination of Armada ETF Advisors LLC (the Sub-Adviser), the Funds sub-adviser, have similar qualitative characteristics to the aggregate real estate portfolio holdings of a select group of public, non-traded REITs. Non-traded REITs are real estate funds whose shares do not trade on stock exchanges. Rather, they generally can be sold only to accredited and institutional investors.
Top ETF Holdings
SymbolNameShare %
PDMPiedmont Office Realty...3.24%
PEAKHealthpeak Properties ...3.23%
FRTFederal Realty Invs Tr...3.23%
ESSEssex Property Trust I...3.16%
ORealty Income Corp.3.13%
CUZCousins Properties Inc3.11%
AATAmerican Assets Trust ...3.10%
BXPBoston Properties Inc3.09%
KIMKimco Realty Corp.3.02%
WPCW.P Carey Inc.3.02%