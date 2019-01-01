Intelligent Real Estate ETF
(NASDAQ:REAI)
$18.6431
0[0.00%]
At close: Apr 19
Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Intelligent Real Estate ETF gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Intelligent Real Estate ETF's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest
0.4K
Short Interest %
Days to Cover
4.22
REAITidal ETF Trust Intelligent Re04/09/2024418994.22Get Alert
REAITidal ETF Trust Intelligent Re03/26/2024644758.59Get Alert
REAITidal ETF Trust Intelligent Re03/11/20245211164.49Get Alert
REAITidal ETF Trust Intelligent Re02/27/20245706501Get Alert
REAITidal ETF Trust Intelligent Re02/09/20247901,3201Get Alert

