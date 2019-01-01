Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI), Short Interest Report

$18.6431
Short interest for Intelligent Real Estate ETF gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Intelligent Real Estate ETF's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
ticker
Name
Effective Date
% of Float Shorted
Float
Short Interest
Volume
Days to Cover
|REAI
|Tidal ETF Trust Intelligent Re
|04/09/2024
|—
|—
|418
|99
|4.22
|REAI
|Tidal ETF Trust Intelligent Re
|03/26/2024
|—
|—
|644
|75
|8.59
|REAI
|Tidal ETF Trust Intelligent Re
|03/11/2024
|—
|—
|521
|116
|4.49
|REAI
|Tidal ETF Trust Intelligent Re
|02/27/2024
|—
|—
|570
|650
|1
|REAI
|Tidal ETF Trust Intelligent Re
|02/09/2024
|—
|—
|790
|1,320
|1
