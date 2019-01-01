Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTC:RBGLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCPK: RBGLY) was reported by Bernstein on July 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RBGLY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCPK: RBGLY) was provided by Bernstein, and Reckitt Benckiser Group downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Reckitt Benckiser Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group was filed on July 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY) is trading at is $15.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.