Raiffeisen Bank Intl (OTC:RAIFY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank Intl
The latest price target for Raiffeisen Bank Intl (OTCPK: RAIFY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on September 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RAIFY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Raiffeisen Bank Intl (OTCPK: RAIFY) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Raiffeisen Bank Intl upgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Raiffeisen Bank Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Raiffeisen Bank Intl was filed on September 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Raiffeisen Bank Intl (RAIFY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Raiffeisen Bank Intl (RAIFY) is trading at is $3.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
