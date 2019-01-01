Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV is a property and casualty insurance company. The company operates three segments: fleets, financial institutions, and other; individual; and foreign. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by its fleets, financial institutions, and other segment. This segment provides insurance for automobiles, heavy equipment, and mechanical breakdowns. Qualitas generates its revenue in Mexico. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.