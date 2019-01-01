ñol

Qualitas Controladora
(OTCGM:QUCOF)
5.1242
00
At close: Jan 24
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.54 - 5.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 397.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.85
Total Float-

Qualitas Controladora (OTC:QUCOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Qualitas Controladora reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$9.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Qualitas Controladora using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Qualitas Controladora Questions & Answers

Q
When is Qualitas Controladora (OTCGM:QUCOF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Qualitas Controladora

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Qualitas Controladora (OTCGM:QUCOF)?
A

There are no earnings for Qualitas Controladora

Q
What were Qualitas Controladora’s (OTCGM:QUCOF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Qualitas Controladora

