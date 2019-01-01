ñol

Quantum Intl
(OTCPK:QUAN)
0.1797
0.0197[12.31%]
At close: Jun 3

Quantum Intl (OTC:QUAN), Dividends

Quantum Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Quantum Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 2, 2010
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Quantum Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Quantum Intl (QUAN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum Intl. The last dividend paid out to investors was $4.00 on June 16, 2010.

Q
What date did I need to own Quantum Intl (QUAN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum Intl (QUAN). The last dividend payout was on June 16, 2010 and was $4.00

Q
How much per share is the next Quantum Intl (QUAN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum Intl (QUAN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $4.00 on June 16, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for Quantum Intl (OTCPK:QUAN)?
A

Quantum Intl has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Quantum Intl (QUAN) was $4.00 and was paid out next on June 16, 2010.

