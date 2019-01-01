QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Quantum International Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Quantum Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quantum Intl (QUAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quantum Intl (OTCPK: QUAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quantum Intl's (QUAN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quantum Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Quantum Intl (QUAN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quantum Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Quantum Intl (QUAN)?

A

The stock price for Quantum Intl (OTCPK: QUAN) is $0.08995 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quantum Intl (QUAN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $4.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 16, 2010 to stockholders of record on June 17, 2010.

Q

When is Quantum Intl (OTCPK:QUAN) reporting earnings?

A

Quantum Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quantum Intl (QUAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quantum Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Quantum Intl (QUAN) operate in?

A

Quantum Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.