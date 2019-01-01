Quarterhill (OTC:QTRHF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Quarterhill
Quarterhill Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Quarterhill (OTCQX: QTRHF) was reported by Raymond James on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting QTRHF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Quarterhill (OTCQX: QTRHF) was provided by Raymond James, and Quarterhill initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Quarterhill, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Quarterhill was filed on August 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Quarterhill (QTRHF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Quarterhill (QTRHF) is trading at is $1.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
