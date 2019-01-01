QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Quantum Capital Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Quantum Cap Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quantum Cap (QTCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quantum Cap (OTCPK: QTCI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quantum Cap's (QTCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quantum Cap.

Q

What is the target price for Quantum Cap (QTCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quantum Cap

Q

Current Stock Price for Quantum Cap (QTCI)?

A

The stock price for Quantum Cap (OTCPK: QTCI) is $0.21 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 19:36:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quantum Cap (QTCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum Cap.

Q

When is Quantum Cap (OTCPK:QTCI) reporting earnings?

A

Quantum Cap does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quantum Cap (QTCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quantum Cap.

Q

What sector and industry does Quantum Cap (QTCI) operate in?

A

Quantum Cap is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.