Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/18.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.88
Mkt Cap
2.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
20.7M
Outstanding
Quizam Media Corp is a company whose principal business activities consist of providing computer training and consulting services, marketing of a computer-based educational program, film production and cannabis retail sales. It produces and acquires content for both entertainment and corporate education. The company does its sales via geographical segments that include Canada, USA and Europe. The majority of its revenue is derived from Canada.

Quizam Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quizam Media (QQQFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quizam Media (OTCQB: QQQFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quizam Media's (QQQFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quizam Media.

Q

What is the target price for Quizam Media (QQQFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quizam Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Quizam Media (QQQFF)?

A

The stock price for Quizam Media (OTCQB: QQQFF) is $0.10975 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:47:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quizam Media (QQQFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quizam Media.

Q

When is Quizam Media (OTCQB:QQQFF) reporting earnings?

A

Quizam Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quizam Media (QQQFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quizam Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Quizam Media (QQQFF) operate in?

A

Quizam Media is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.