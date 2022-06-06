Quizam to produce new Climate Change Documentary Film entitled "Forest for the Fires"

June 1, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver BC – Quizam Media Corporation ("Quizam" or "the Company") (CNSX:QQ.CN), QQQFF is pleased to announce that Quizam Media has signed a deal with Award Winning Producers Everett Bumstead and Kenrick Block for a new Feature Film Documentary entitled "The Forest For The Fires".

This documentary film is about the wildfire fighters shot across the northwest from Haida Gwaii to Revelstoke. The film will center on the human element. Specifically, the brave people that fight wildfires in British Columbia and the unique culture of artists, athletes and entrepreneurs that spend their summers protecting the line between the human and natural world.

Producers Everett Bumstead and Kenrick Block won two Leo awards in 2021 (best directing and best editing in a documentary) for their highly acclaimed film "One Million Trees".

Quizam Entertainment will finance and be the sole executive producer and owner of the project which is expected to be completed by February 2023.

Commenting on the recent deal, Kenrick Bock commented "Everett and I are excited to be working with such a passionate and supportive entertainment company and producer. We look forward to the collaboration and can't wait to share the film with the world."

Russ Rossi, CEO of Quizam, commented on the deal, "Kenrick and Everett are very passionate film makers. The breathtaking Canadian Landscape will be a marvelous back drop for this informative, topical and entertaining documentary."

About Quizam Media

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

