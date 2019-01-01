Qualstar (OTC:QBAK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Qualstar
Qualstar Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Qualstar (OTCPK: QBAK) was reported by Loewen, Ondaatje, McCutcheon on February 19, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.25 expecting QBAK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.92% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Qualstar (OTCPK: QBAK) was provided by Loewen, Ondaatje, McCutcheon, and Qualstar initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Qualstar, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Qualstar was filed on February 19, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 19, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Qualstar (QBAK) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.25. The current price Qualstar (QBAK) is trading at is $2.29, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
