Range
10 - 10.02
Vol / Avg.
2.2K/4.8K
Div / Yield
0.25/2.53%
52 Wk
5.95 - 10.49
Mkt Cap
824.3M
Payout Ratio
80
Open
10.02
P/E
50.66
EPS
0.16
Shares
82.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:39AM
Pason Systems Inc is an oilfield specialist with fully integrated drilling data solutions. A host of products allow customers to collect, manage, report, and analyze drilling data for performance optimization and cost control. The electronic drilling recorder is the company's primary product, and provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, drilling management tools, and reports at both the wellsite and customer office. Other product offerings include wellbore detection solutions, wellsite communications and bandwidth, wellbore gas analyzers, and software for data management. The company operates in three geographic segments: Canada, the United States, and International (Latin America, Offshore, the Eastern Hemisphere, and the Middle East).

Pason Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pason Systems (PSYTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pason Systems (OTCPK: PSYTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pason Systems's (PSYTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pason Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Pason Systems (PSYTF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pason Systems (OTCPK: PSYTF) was reported by RBC Capital on August 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting PSYTF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pason Systems (PSYTF)?

A

The stock price for Pason Systems (OTCPK: PSYTF) is $10 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:05:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pason Systems (PSYTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 13, 2006.

Q

When is Pason Systems (OTCPK:PSYTF) reporting earnings?

A

Pason Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pason Systems (PSYTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pason Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Pason Systems (PSYTF) operate in?

A

Pason Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.