RBC Capital Raises Pason Systems Price Target By 5%
- Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) (OTC: PSYTF) price target has been raised to C$23 from C$22 by RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst mentioned that Pason reported strong 1Q22 results, highlighting growth in revenue per industry day and EBITDA margins.
- Mackey stated that global drilling activity remains strong, although the steepest improvements in North America are likely in the rearview mirror.
- In that context, the analyst sees value in Pason shares as the company demonstrates strong margins, free cash flow, and financial returns.
- Price Action: PSI shares are trading lower by 6.66% at C$15.13 on TSX, and PSYTF is lower by 7.29% at $11.75 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for PSYTF
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2021
|RBC Capital
|Upgrades
|Sector Perform
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for PSYTF
