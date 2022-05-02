 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RBC Capital Raises Pason Systems Price Target By 5%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 3:17pm   Comments
Share:
RBC Capital Raises Pason Systems Price Target By 5%
  • Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) (OTC: PSYTFprice target has been raised to C$23 from C$22 by RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst mentioned that Pason reported strong 1Q22 results, highlighting growth in revenue per industry day and EBITDA margins.
  • Mackey stated that global drilling activity remains strong, although the steepest improvements in North America are likely in the rearview mirror.
  • In that context, the analyst sees value in Pason shares as the company demonstrates strong margins, free cash flow, and financial returns.
  • Price Action: PSI shares are trading lower by 6.66% at C$15.13 on TSX, and PSYTF is lower by 7.29% at $11.75 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for PSYTF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PSYTF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PSYTF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com