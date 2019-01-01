QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Predictive Technology Group Inc (PRx) is a biotechnology company. It develops, commercializes, acquires and invests in technologies engaged in novel molecular diagnostic and therapeutic products in healthcare. The HCT/P segment offers minimally manipulated tissue products intended for homologous use, prepared utilizing proprietary extraction methods that reduce the loss of important scaffolding, growth factors and cytokines. The company's Diagnostics and Therapeutics segment uses data analytics for disease identification and subsequent therapeutic intervention through novel gene-based diagnostics, and companion therapeutics. It generates most of its revenues from HCT/Ps segment.

Predictive Technology Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Predictive Technology Gr (PRED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Predictive Technology Gr (OTCEM: PRED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Predictive Technology Gr's (PRED) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Predictive Technology Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Predictive Technology Gr (PRED) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Predictive Technology Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Predictive Technology Gr (PRED)?

A

The stock price for Predictive Technology Gr (OTCEM: PRED) is $0.0051 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:48:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Predictive Technology Gr (PRED) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Predictive Technology Gr.

Q

When is Predictive Technology Gr (OTCEM:PRED) reporting earnings?

A

Predictive Technology Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Predictive Technology Gr (PRED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Predictive Technology Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Predictive Technology Gr (PRED) operate in?

A

Predictive Technology Gr is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.