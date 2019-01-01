Predictive Technology Group Inc (PRx) is a biotechnology company. It develops, commercializes, acquires and invests in technologies engaged in novel molecular diagnostic and therapeutic products in healthcare. The HCT/P segment offers minimally manipulated tissue products intended for homologous use, prepared utilizing proprietary extraction methods that reduce the loss of important scaffolding, growth factors and cytokines. The company's Diagnostics and Therapeutics segment uses data analytics for disease identification and subsequent therapeutic intervention through novel gene-based diagnostics, and companion therapeutics. It generates most of its revenues from HCT/Ps segment.