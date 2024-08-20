Atari Unveils 7800 Plus Console With HDMI, Retro Compatibility

Atari SA PONGF has announced the upcoming release of the Atari 7800 Plus, a modern recreation of the original Atari 7800 console from the 1980s.

In collaboration with Plaion, Atari has designed this new version with updated features, while retaining backward compatibility with both Atari 2600 and 7800 game cartridges, The Verge reported.

Updated Design for Modern Use

The Atari 7800 Plus, priced at $129.99, is equipped with an HDMI port for easy connection to modern televisions. This feature allows users to play classic games with improved visual clarity.

The console maintains the design of the original 1986 model but in a more compact size, and it offers players the option to switch between widescreen and 4:3 aspect ratios to suit their preferences.

New Wireless Controllers

Accompanying the Atari 7800 Plus is the CX78 Plus Wireless Gamepad, a modern version of the original two-button controller.

The gamepad comes bundled with the console but is also available separately for $34.99. Additionally, the CX40 Plus Wireless Joystick, a redesigned version of the classic joystick, is available for purchase at the same price. Both controllers can be connected to other devices, including PCs and the previously released Atari 2600 Plus mini-console.

Gaming Compatibility and Availability

The Atari 7800 Plus offers broad compatibility with both original and third-party Atari games. The console comes with a pre-installed game, Bentley Bear's Crystal Quest, a sequel to Crystal Castles.

Additionally, 10 more titles will be available for purchase at launch, each priced at $29.99.

Preorders for the Atari 7800 Plus are now open, with a global release expected in the winter of 2024.

