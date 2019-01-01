QQQ
Pender Growth Fund Inc is an asset management firm. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The company generates its revenue in the form of dividends and interest. The firm invests in public and private companies based in Canada and the U.S., principally in the technology sector.


Pender Growth Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pender Growth Fund (PNDDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pender Growth Fund (OTCPK: PNDDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pender Growth Fund's (PNDDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pender Growth Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Pender Growth Fund (PNDDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pender Growth Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Pender Growth Fund (PNDDF)?

A

The stock price for Pender Growth Fund (OTCPK: PNDDF) is $7.31172 last updated Tue Sep 07 2021 18:49:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pender Growth Fund (PNDDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pender Growth Fund.

Q

When is Pender Growth Fund (OTCPK:PNDDF) reporting earnings?

A

Pender Growth Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pender Growth Fund (PNDDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pender Growth Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Pender Growth Fund (PNDDF) operate in?

A

Pender Growth Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.