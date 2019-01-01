QQQ
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 3:50PM

Analyst Ratings

GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF (PLTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF (ARCA: PLTM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF's (PLTM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF.

Q

What is the target price for GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF (PLTM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF (PLTM)?

A

The stock price for GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF (ARCA: PLTM) is $10.3386 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:41:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF (PLTM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 24, 2015.

Q

When is GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF (ARCA:PLTM) reporting earnings?

A

GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF (PLTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF (PLTM) operate in?

A

GraniteShares Platinum Shares ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.