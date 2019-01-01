Plus500 Ltd is an online provider of Contracts for Difference (CFDs). Plus500 has developed and operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade CFDs internationally over more than 2,200 different underlying global financial instruments comprising equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and foreign exchange. The company enables retail customers to trade CFDs in more than 50 countries and in over 31 languages. The trading platform is accessible from multiple operating systems including Windows, smartphones: iOS, Android and Windows Phone, tablets: iOS, Android and Surface, and web browsers. The group is engaged in one operating segment CFD trading.