|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Plus500 (OTCPK: PLSQF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Plus500.
There is no analysis for Plus500
The stock price for Plus500 (OTCPK: PLSQF) is $20.04 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:38:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 19, 2015.
Plus500 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Plus500.
Plus500 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.