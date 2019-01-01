QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.97/4.84%
52 Wk
17.16 - 22.61
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
37.19
Open
-
P/E
6.57
EPS
0
Shares
100M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Plus500 Ltd is an online provider of Contracts for Difference (CFDs). Plus500 has developed and operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade CFDs internationally over more than 2,200 different underlying global financial instruments comprising equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and foreign exchange. The company enables retail customers to trade CFDs in more than 50 countries and in over 31 languages. The trading platform is accessible from multiple operating systems including Windows, smartphones: iOS, Android and Windows Phone, tablets: iOS, Android and Surface, and web browsers. The group is engaged in one operating segment CFD trading.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Plus500 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plus500 (PLSQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plus500 (OTCPK: PLSQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plus500's (PLSQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plus500.

Q

What is the target price for Plus500 (PLSQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plus500

Q

Current Stock Price for Plus500 (PLSQF)?

A

The stock price for Plus500 (OTCPK: PLSQF) is $20.04 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:38:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plus500 (PLSQF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 19, 2015.

Q

When is Plus500 (OTCPK:PLSQF) reporting earnings?

A

Plus500 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plus500 (PLSQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plus500.

Q

What sector and industry does Plus500 (PLSQF) operate in?

A

Plus500 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.