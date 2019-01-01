ñol

Plandai Biotechnology
(OTCPK:PLPL)
0.0006
00
At close: Jun 1
0.0005
~0[-16.67%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT

Plandai Biotechnology (OTC:PLPL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Plandai Biotechnology reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$283K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Plandai Biotechnology using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Plandai Biotechnology Questions & Answers

Q
When is Plandai Biotechnology (OTCPK:PLPL) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Plandai Biotechnology

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Plandai Biotechnology (OTCPK:PLPL)?
A

There are no earnings for Plandai Biotechnology

Q
What were Plandai Biotechnology’s (OTCPK:PLPL) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Plandai Biotechnology

