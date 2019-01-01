|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Gemfields Group (OTCPK: PLLHF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Gemfields Group.
There is no analysis for Gemfields Group
The stock price for Gemfields Group (OTCPK: PLLHF) is $0.23 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 15:21:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Gemfields Group.
Gemfields Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Gemfields Group.
Gemfields Group is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.