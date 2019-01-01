QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/37K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
268.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Gemfields Group Ltd is engaged in the mining and marketing of colored gemstones. The company has mining operations in Zambia for emeralds and amethysts, in Mozambique for ruby and pink sapphire. Its segments include Zambia, Mozambique, PGMs, Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other.

Gemfields Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gemfields Group (PLLHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gemfields Group (OTCPK: PLLHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gemfields Group's (PLLHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gemfields Group.

Q

What is the target price for Gemfields Group (PLLHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gemfields Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Gemfields Group (PLLHF)?

A

The stock price for Gemfields Group (OTCPK: PLLHF) is $0.23 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 15:21:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gemfields Group (PLLHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gemfields Group.

Q

When is Gemfields Group (OTCPK:PLLHF) reporting earnings?

A

Gemfields Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gemfields Group (PLLHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gemfields Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Gemfields Group (PLLHF) operate in?

A

Gemfields Group is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.