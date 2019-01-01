Gemfields Group (OTC:PLLHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Gemfields Group using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Gemfields Group Questions & Answers
When is Gemfields Group (OTCEM:PLLHF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Gemfields Group
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gemfields Group (OTCEM:PLLHF)?
There are no earnings for Gemfields Group
What were Gemfields Group’s (OTCEM:PLLHF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Gemfields Group
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.