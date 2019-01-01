QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:22AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Priority Aviation Inc owns various cannabis intellectual properties and maintains various strategic relationships in the cannabis sector.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Priority Aviation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Priority Aviation (PJET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Priority Aviation (OTCPK: PJET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Priority Aviation's (PJET) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Priority Aviation.

Q

What is the target price for Priority Aviation (PJET) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Priority Aviation

Q

Current Stock Price for Priority Aviation (PJET)?

A

The stock price for Priority Aviation (OTCPK: PJET) is $0.0023 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Priority Aviation (PJET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Priority Aviation.

Q

When is Priority Aviation (OTCPK:PJET) reporting earnings?

A

Priority Aviation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Priority Aviation (PJET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Priority Aviation.

Q

What sector and industry does Priority Aviation (PJET) operate in?

A

Priority Aviation is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.