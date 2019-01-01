QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.7 - 13.7
Mkt Cap
309.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.31
Shares
22.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pihlajalinna Oyj is engaged in the business of providing healthcare and social care services to municipalities, hospital districts, companies, insurance companies, and private persons. The service selection includes general practitioner and medical specialist services, occupational healthcare, social and healthcare outsourcing, fitness centre services, responsible doctor and remote consultation services as well as residential services and staffing services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pihlajalinna Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pihlajalinna (PIHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pihlajalinna (OTCGM: PIHLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pihlajalinna's (PIHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pihlajalinna.

Q

What is the target price for Pihlajalinna (PIHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pihlajalinna

Q

Current Stock Price for Pihlajalinna (PIHLF)?

A

The stock price for Pihlajalinna (OTCGM: PIHLF) is $13.7 last updated Thu Jul 08 2021 19:47:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pihlajalinna (PIHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pihlajalinna.

Q

When is Pihlajalinna (OTCGM:PIHLF) reporting earnings?

A

Pihlajalinna does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pihlajalinna (PIHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pihlajalinna.

Q

What sector and industry does Pihlajalinna (PIHLF) operate in?

A

Pihlajalinna is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.