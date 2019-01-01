ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Indofood Sukses Makmur
(OTCPK:PIFMY)
23.15
00
At close: May 31
22.30
-0.8500[-3.67%]
After Hours: 8:23AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low19.92 - 24.45
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 175.6M
Vol / Avg.0K / 1.1K
Mkt Cap4.1B
P/E7.75
50d Avg. Price21.23
Div / Yield0.97/4.19%
Payout Ratio32.11
EPS12700
Total Float-

Indofood Sukses Makmur (OTC:PIFMY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Indofood Sukses Makmur reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$26.5T

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Indofood Sukses Makmur using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Indofood Sukses Makmur Questions & Answers

Q
When is Indofood Sukses Makmur (OTCPK:PIFMY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Indofood Sukses Makmur

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Indofood Sukses Makmur (OTCPK:PIFMY)?
A

There are no earnings for Indofood Sukses Makmur

Q
What were Indofood Sukses Makmur’s (OTCPK:PIFMY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Indofood Sukses Makmur

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.