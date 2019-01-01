QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk is a consumer products company. The company has more than 40 product brands in diverse business segments: such as noodles, dairy, food seasoning, snack foods, nutrition and special foods and beverages. The company also produces packaging to support its main businesses. Its main market is Indonesia; additionally, its products are present in more than 60 countries globally. The noodles division offers halal-certified noodles, sauces, and instant seasoning; its main brands are Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, and Sakura.

Indofood CBP Sukses Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indofood CBP Sukses (PIFFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indofood CBP Sukses (OTCPK: PIFFY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Indofood CBP Sukses's (PIFFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indofood CBP Sukses.

Q

What is the target price for Indofood CBP Sukses (PIFFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indofood CBP Sukses

Q

Current Stock Price for Indofood CBP Sukses (PIFFY)?

A

The stock price for Indofood CBP Sukses (OTCPK: PIFFY) is $12.35 last updated Wed Nov 17 2021 15:00:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indofood CBP Sukses (PIFFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indofood CBP Sukses.

Q

When is Indofood CBP Sukses (OTCPK:PIFFY) reporting earnings?

A

Indofood CBP Sukses does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indofood CBP Sukses (PIFFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indofood CBP Sukses.

Q

What sector and industry does Indofood CBP Sukses (PIFFY) operate in?

A

Indofood CBP Sukses is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.