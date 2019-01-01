ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Indofood CBP Sukses
(OTCPK:PIFFY)
11.89
00
At close: May 27
11.78
-0.1100[-0.93%]
After Hours: 8:43AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.85 - 12.64
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 583.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap6.9B
P/E15.79
50d Avg. Price10.59
Div / Yield0.3/2.52%
Payout Ratio39.43
EPS2440
Total Float-

Indofood CBP Sukses (OTC:PIFFY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Indofood CBP Sukses reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$14.2T

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Indofood CBP Sukses using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Indofood CBP Sukses Questions & Answers

Q
When is Indofood CBP Sukses (OTCPK:PIFFY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Indofood CBP Sukses

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Indofood CBP Sukses (OTCPK:PIFFY)?
A

There are no earnings for Indofood CBP Sukses

Q
What were Indofood CBP Sukses’s (OTCPK:PIFFY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Indofood CBP Sukses

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.