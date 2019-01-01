QQQ
Range
0.38 - 0.39
Vol / Avg.
22.6K/89.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 1.1
Mkt Cap
28.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.39
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
76.2M
Outstanding
Phenom Resources Corp is engaged in the exploration of gold and copper as well as vanadium on its properties.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Phenom Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phenom Resources (PHNMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phenom Resources (OTCQX: PHNMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Phenom Resources's (PHNMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Phenom Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Phenom Resources (PHNMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Phenom Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Phenom Resources (PHNMF)?

A

The stock price for Phenom Resources (OTCQX: PHNMF) is $0.37915 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:52:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Phenom Resources (PHNMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phenom Resources.

Q

When is Phenom Resources (OTCQX:PHNMF) reporting earnings?

A

Phenom Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Phenom Resources (PHNMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phenom Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Phenom Resources (PHNMF) operate in?

A

Phenom Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.