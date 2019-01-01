Phenom Resources (OTC:PHNMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Phenom Resources using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Phenom Resources Questions & Answers
When is Phenom Resources (OTCQX:PHNMF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Phenom Resources
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Phenom Resources (OTCQX:PHNMF)?
There are no earnings for Phenom Resources
What were Phenom Resources’s (OTCQX:PHNMF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Phenom Resources
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.