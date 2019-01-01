QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.27 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
Shares
3.7B
Outstanding
Poly Property Group Co Ltd is a real estate company. It operates as a property developer, its main business is property development in China and is organized into four segments; Property Development, Property Investment, Hotel Operations, and Others. The Property Development segment is its major focus area and accounts for most of the company's revenues. Property Investment and Management segment is engaged in property investment and management. The Hotel Operations segment deals with hotel and restaurant businesses and the Other Operations segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of digital discs and others.

Poly Property Group Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Poly Property Group Co (PHKIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Poly Property Group Co (OTCPK: PHKIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Poly Property Group Co's (PHKIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Poly Property Group Co.

Q

What is the target price for Poly Property Group Co (PHKIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Poly Property Group Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Poly Property Group Co (PHKIF)?

A

The stock price for Poly Property Group Co (OTCPK: PHKIF) is $0.295 last updated Today at 1:30:27 PM.

Q

Does Poly Property Group Co (PHKIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Poly Property Group Co.

Q

When is Poly Property Group Co (OTCPK:PHKIF) reporting earnings?

A

Poly Property Group Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Poly Property Group Co (PHKIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Poly Property Group Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Poly Property Group Co (PHKIF) operate in?

A

Poly Property Group Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.