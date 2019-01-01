Poly Property Group Co Ltd is a real estate company. It operates as a property developer, its main business is property development in China and is organized into four segments; Property Development, Property Investment, Hotel Operations, and Others. The Property Development segment is its major focus area and accounts for most of the company's revenues. Property Investment and Management segment is engaged in property investment and management. The Hotel Operations segment deals with hotel and restaurant businesses and the Other Operations segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of digital discs and others.