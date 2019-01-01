Poly Property Group Co (OTC:PHKIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Poly Property Group Co using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Poly Property Group Co Questions & Answers
When is Poly Property Group Co (OTCPK:PHKIF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Poly Property Group Co
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Poly Property Group Co (OTCPK:PHKIF)?
There are no earnings for Poly Property Group Co
What were Poly Property Group Co’s (OTCPK:PHKIF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Poly Property Group Co
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.