Pimco Buys Struggling Assets To Support Banks Looking To Offload Battered Companies: Report

- In recent months, Pacific Investment Management Co has spent more than $2 billion to snap up consumer companies that have struggled due to the cost of living crisis, surging inflation, and rising interest rates.
- The purchases are part of a broader strategy at the firm to capitalize on depressed prices, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
- The fund has $1.8 trillion of assets under management, making it well placed for such moves but with risks as the global economy is on the edge of recession.
- “For this to pay off over the long term, two things have to be true: first, you need to be correct about the investment thesis; and second, you need to have a good handle on liquidity,” said Mara Dobrescu, an analyst at Morningstar in Paris. “Historically, Pimco has been able to do both with a fair degree of success.”
- At the end of May, Pimco bought €600 million of loans and €545 million of bonds backing the unsuccessful sale of Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc.
- Last month, Pimco snapped up €1 billion of loans backing Apollo Global Management Inc’s APO acquisition of Worldline SA’s payment terminals unit, also at a steep discount.
- “You buy at a price that fits your view of the credit,” said Noel Hebert, director of credit research at Bloomberg Intelligence.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.