PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk is an Indonesian tobacco company. It produces a number of brands of cigarettes and is well known, such as Sampoerna A, Sampoerna Kretek, Sampoerna U, and Dji Sam Soe, the legendary King of Kretek. The scope of activities of the company comprises, among others manufacturing, trading, and distributing cigarettes. The company's flagship brand is Dji Sam Soe Kretek.