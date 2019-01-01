QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
265.5K/216.5K
Div / Yield
0.01/7.57%
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
115.56
Open
0.07
P/E
15.09
EPS
12
Shares
116.3B
Outstanding
PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk is an Indonesian tobacco company. It produces a number of brands of cigarettes and is well known, such as Sampoerna A, Sampoerna Kretek, Sampoerna U, and Dji Sam Soe, the legendary King of Kretek. The scope of activities of the company comprises, among others manufacturing, trading, and distributing cigarettes. The company's flagship brand is Dji Sam Soe Kretek.

Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna (PHJMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna (OTCPK: PHJMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna's (PHJMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna.

Q

What is the target price for Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna (PHJMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna

Q

Current Stock Price for Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna (PHJMF)?

A

The stock price for Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna (OTCPK: PHJMF) is $0.0651 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:27:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna (PHJMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna.

Q

When is Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna (OTCPK:PHJMF) reporting earnings?

A

Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna (PHJMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna.

Q

What sector and industry does Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna (PHJMF) operate in?

A

Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.