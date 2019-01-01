ñol

Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna
(OTCPK:PHJMF)
0.08
0.008[11.11%]
At close: Jun 1
0.07
-0.0100[-12.50%]
After Hours: 8:49AM EDT
Day High/Low0.07 - 0.08
52 Week High/Low0.06 - 0.1
Open / Close0.08 / 0.08
Float / Outstanding- / 116.3B
Vol / Avg.121.7K / 183.9K
Mkt Cap9.3B
P/E19.05
50d Avg. Price0.07
Div / Yield0.01/6.94%
Payout Ratio132.36
EPS16
Total Float-

Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna (OTC:PHJMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$26.2T

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna (OTCPK:PHJMF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna (OTCPK:PHJMF)?
A

There are no earnings for Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna

Q
What were Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna’s (OTCPK:PHJMF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna

