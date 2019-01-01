QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/27K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
2.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
72.8M
Outstanding
Power Group Projects Corp is a Canadian company which is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company owns an interest in Smith Cobalt Project, Canadian Cobalt Project, Ontario Cobalt Project and Little Trout Cobalt Project among others.

Power Group Projects Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Power Group Projects (PGPGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Power Group Projects (OTCPK: PGPGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Power Group Projects's (PGPGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Power Group Projects.

Q

What is the target price for Power Group Projects (PGPGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Power Group Projects

Q

Current Stock Price for Power Group Projects (PGPGF)?

A

The stock price for Power Group Projects (OTCPK: PGPGF) is $0.0286 last updated Today at 2:30:19 PM.

Q

Does Power Group Projects (PGPGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Power Group Projects.

Q

When is Power Group Projects (OTCPK:PGPGF) reporting earnings?

A

Power Group Projects does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Power Group Projects (PGPGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Power Group Projects.

Q

What sector and industry does Power Group Projects (PGPGF) operate in?

A

Power Group Projects is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.