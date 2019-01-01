ñol

Power Group Projects
(OTCPK:PGPGF)
0.039
00
At close: Mar 28
0.031
-0.008[-20.51%]
After Hours: 9:03AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.04
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 72.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.9K
Mkt Cap2.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Power Group Projects (OTC:PGPGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Power Group Projects reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Power Group Projects using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Power Group Projects Questions & Answers

Q
When is Power Group Projects (OTCPK:PGPGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Power Group Projects

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Power Group Projects (OTCPK:PGPGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Power Group Projects

Q
What were Power Group Projects’s (OTCPK:PGPGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Power Group Projects

