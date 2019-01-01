ñol

PennantPark Floating Rate
(NYSE:PFLT)
11.95
0.20[1.70%]
At close: Jun 1
11.94
-0.0100[-0.08%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low11.72 - 11.98
52 Week High/Low11.09 - 14.38
Open / Close11.78 / 11.94
Float / Outstanding40.8M / 41.3M
Vol / Avg.221.2K / 339.2K
Mkt Cap493.7M
P/E11.41
50d Avg. Price13
Div / Yield1.14/9.70%
Payout Ratio110.68
EPS0.18
Total Float40.8M

PennantPark Floating Rate (NYSE:PFLT), Dividends

PennantPark Floating Rate issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PennantPark Floating Rate generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.78%

Annual Dividend

$1.1400

Last Dividend

May 18
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

PennantPark Floating Rate Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PennantPark Floating Rate. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on June 1, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for PennantPark Floating Rate (NYSE:PFLT)?
A

PennantPark Floating Rate has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) was $0.10 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

