Pacific Health Care
(OTCQB:PFHO)
0.83
00
At close: May 26
0.9434
0.1134[13.66%]
After Hours: 8:01AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.72 - 1.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding4.8M / 12.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.4K
Mkt Cap10.6M
P/E16.6
50d Avg. Price0.81
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float-

Pacific Health Care (OTC:PFHO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pacific Health Care reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Pacific Health Care using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Pacific Health Care Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pacific Health Care (OTCQB:PFHO) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Pacific Health Care

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pacific Health Care (OTCQB:PFHO)?
A

There are no earnings for Pacific Health Care

Q
What were Pacific Health Care’s (OTCQB:PFHO) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Pacific Health Care

