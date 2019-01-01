|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS: PEX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF.
There is no analysis for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF
The stock price for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS: PEX) is $31.69 last updated Today at 7:58:01 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 20, 2018.
ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF.
ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.