Benzinga - Mar 19, 2021, 10:00AM

Analyst Ratings

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS: PEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF's (PEX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX)?

A

The stock price for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS: PEX) is $31.69 last updated Today at 7:58:01 PM.

Q

Does ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 20, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) operate in?

A

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.