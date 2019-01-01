Pennon Group (OTC:PEGRY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pennon Group
Pennon Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Pennon Group (OTCPK: PEGRY) was reported by Societe Generale on July 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PEGRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pennon Group (OTCPK: PEGRY) was provided by Societe Generale, and Pennon Group downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pennon Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pennon Group was filed on July 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pennon Group (PEGRY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Pennon Group (PEGRY) is trading at is $26.94, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
